Park West Asset Management LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 2.83% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CareDx by 1,360.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNA stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. CareDx has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,931.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

