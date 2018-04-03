Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160,702 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 6.09% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 37.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

AVXL stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

