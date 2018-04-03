Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of PE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,183.57, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.50. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,204.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield bought 189,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,430.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 815,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 232.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

