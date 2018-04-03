Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Reduced by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo by 96.8% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,042,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

