Particl Market Cap Achieves $92.63 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. Particl has a total market cap of $92.63 million and approximately $237,952.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00141314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001017 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,917,055 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

