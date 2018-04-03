Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. Patientory has a market cap of $8.10 million and $411,250.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00719062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00182514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

