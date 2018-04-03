Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Patientory has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $414,125.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00721603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00174222 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

