Patrick Industries (PATK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,575.39, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $54,643.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,851.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $336,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,037.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Patrick Industries (PATK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/patrick-industries-patk-given-new-85-00-price-target-at-bank-of-america-updated-updated.html.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.