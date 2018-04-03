Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.36 ($27.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($30.31) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Patrizia Immobilien stock remained flat at $€24.26 ($29.95) during midday trading on Thursday. Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($30.05).

