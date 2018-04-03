Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Paychex had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. 902,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,291. Paychex has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,760.12, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $2,364,371.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,102.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $682,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Paychex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/paychex-inc-payx-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-61-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.