Paychex (PAYX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 839,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,127.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,461.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,571 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/paychex-payx-price-target-cut-to-70-00-by-analysts-at-barclays-updated.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.