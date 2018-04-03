Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Paychex stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,609. The company has a market cap of $22,127.77, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $2,364,371.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,102.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,571. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

