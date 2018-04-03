Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 164,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,239. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2,694.89, a PE ratio of 333.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Paylocity had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $74,395.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,320.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $503,003.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,217,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

