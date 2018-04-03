Paylocity (PCTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 15th. First Analysis lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.72 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2,694.89, a PE ratio of 333.53, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.03 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $503,003.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,217,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Haske sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,084,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,274,590.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

