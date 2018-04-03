Paylocity (PCTY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.72 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. First Analysis boosted their price target on Paylocity from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $2,694.89, a P/E ratio of 197.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Paylocity had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Haske sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $485,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,201,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,212,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $312,588.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,422. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

