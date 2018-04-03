Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYDS. TheStreet cut shares of Payment Data Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

Payment Data Systems stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Payment Data Systems has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Payment Data Systems stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 392,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.88% of Payment Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/payment-data-systems-pyds-given-a-4-00-price-target-at-maxim-group.html.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc is engaged in the business of processing electronic payments for other companies, including a range of automated clearing house (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card and debit card-based processing. The Company is an integrated payment solutions provider offering a range of services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.