Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Paypal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,252. The stock has a market cap of $91,056.15, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Paypal has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $86.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $468,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,574.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $299,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,406.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,413 shares of company stock worth $17,321,428. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/paypal-pypl-coverage-initiated-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.