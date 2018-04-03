Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Nomura

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Nomura to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Paypal from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.05 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,413. The company has a market cap of $91,056.15, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Paypal has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 7,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $590,174.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $729,127.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,413 shares of company stock worth $17,321,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Paypal by 352.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Paypal by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

