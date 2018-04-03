PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) Price Reaches $0.77

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $63.53 million and $42,102.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00010301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00711418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00185355 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030496 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

