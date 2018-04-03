PBF Logistics (PBFX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE PBFX opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.07, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.81 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. The Transportation and Terminaling segment consists of various assets, including Delaware City Rail Unloading Terminal (DCR Rail Terminal), Toledo Truck Unloading Terminal (Toledo Truck Terminal), Delaware City West Heavy Unloading Rack (the DCR West Rack), East Coast Terminals and Torrance Valley Pipeline.

