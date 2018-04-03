PCM Fund Inc (PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PCM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,034. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to seek to achieve high current income. Capital gains from the disposition of investments are a secondary objective of the Fund. The Fund invests in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities (MBS), private label (non-agency) mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

