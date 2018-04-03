Peculium (PCL) Price Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $39,438.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00719670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182062 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031034 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

