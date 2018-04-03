Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.97) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Volution Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.20 ($3.14).

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.71) on Monday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($3.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

