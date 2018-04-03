Mitie (MTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Mitie (LON:MTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 179 ($2.51) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.07) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.46) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.17 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:MTO remained flat at $GBX 159 ($2.23) during trading on Friday. Mitie has a 52-week low of GBX 147.90 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.40).

Mitie Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

