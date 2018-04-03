PeepCoin Market Capitalization Tops $585,949.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $585,949.00 and $27,320.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00078260 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001428 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 50,389,704,537 coins and its circulating supply is 11,189,704,537 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin. The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin. PeepCoin’s official website is dapscoin.com.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

