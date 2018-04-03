Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 952 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,754,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,936.27, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. UBS began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $83,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $504,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $135,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

