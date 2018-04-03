Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 700 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,791,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4,464.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $106,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,919.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.60 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,111.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

