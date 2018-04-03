Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 728 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 875.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,485,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,007,000 after acquiring an additional 467,436 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

