Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $30.14

Shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 464837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15,708.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 25th will be given a $0.1389 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 164,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,650,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 105,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,052,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,475,000 after acquiring an additional 514,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

