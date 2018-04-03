PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $240,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $116,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $235,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $225,900.00.

PFSI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 128,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.93, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $298.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,022 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,760,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

