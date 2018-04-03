Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penske Automotive Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0338997837886 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $42.15. 466,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,574. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $3,802.94, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $49,999,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,658,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,344,733.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/penske-automotive-group-pag-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.