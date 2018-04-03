Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pentair expects its full-year 2018 adjusted EPS will be around $4.00, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth. It expects revenues in 2018 will be $5.1 billion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 9%. The company also guided first-quarter 2018 adjusted EPS range of 81-83 cents and revenues of $1.26 billion. Pentair is expected to gain from its focus on reorganization activities, which includes the spin-off of its Electrical business. Its Process business will face easier comparisons in 2018 and the higher margin residential and commercial business is well positioned to keep growing. Further, Pentair's Aquatic systems continues to gain from advanced product adoption and ongoing dealer gains amidst market optimism. The company's estimates have been going up over the past 60 days.”

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,310. The company has a market cap of $12,401.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts expect that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John L. Stauch sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $168,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

