Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $108,389.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Counterparty DEX, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $108,389.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00718258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181599 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash's total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX and Zaif. It is not currently possible to buy Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

