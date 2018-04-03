Pepe Cash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108,389.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Counterparty DEX and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and $108,389.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00717966 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00183875 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash's launch date was September 26th, 2016.

The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash's official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Counterparty DEX and Tux Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

