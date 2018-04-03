Performance Food Group (PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 559,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,104.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,476,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 342,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 345,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 544,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

