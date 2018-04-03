Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,079. The company has a market capitalization of $449.77, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.51. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

