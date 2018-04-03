Reviewing G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) & Perry Ellis International (PERY)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) and Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perry Ellis International has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Perry Ellis International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Perry Ellis International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Perry Ellis International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 2.21% 7.57% 3.90% Perry Ellis International 6.48% 9.55% 5.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group and Perry Ellis International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 1 4 6 0 2.45 Perry Ellis International 0 2 4 0 2.67

G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Perry Ellis International has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Perry Ellis International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perry Ellis International is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Perry Ellis International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $2.81 billion 0.65 $62.12 million $1.60 23.18 Perry Ellis International $874.85 million 0.47 $56.65 million $2.13 12.25

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perry Ellis International. Perry Ellis International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G-III Apparel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perry Ellis International beats G-III Apparel Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories. The company provides its products under various brands comprising Ben Hogan, Cubavera, Farah, Grand Slam, Jantzen, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Perry Ellis, Rafaella, and Savane. It also licenses the Callaway Golf, PGA TOUR, and Jack Nicklaus brands for golf apparel; the Jag brand for swimwear and cover-ups; and the Nike brand for swimwear and accessories, as well as Pro Player, John Henry, and Gotcha brands. The company distributes its products to wholesale customers that represent various levels of retail distribution, including luxury stores, department stores, national and regional chain stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, sporting goods stores, the corporate wear market, and e-commerce, as well as clubs and independent retailers. As of April 1, 2017, it operated 38 Perry Ellis, 14 Original Penguin, and 2 multi-brand retail outlet stores located primarily in upscale retail outlet malls in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico; and 2 Perry Ellis, 2 Cubavera, 12 Original Penguin, and 1 multi-brand full price retail stores located in upscale demographic markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Supreme International Corporation and changed its name to Perry Ellis International, Inc. in 1999. Perry Ellis International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

