Persimmon plc (PSN) Insider David Jenkinson Sells 127,722 Shares

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 127,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,534 ($35.57), for a total value of £3,236,475.48 ($4,543,059.35).

Shares of Persimmon stock remained flat at $GBX 2,530 ($35.51) during midday trading on Tuesday. Persimmon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,046 ($28.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,901 ($40.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($35.81) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities upgraded Persimmon to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,173 ($44.54) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,382 ($33.44) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($40.15) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,529 ($35.50) to GBX 2,840 ($39.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,749.38 ($38.59).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

