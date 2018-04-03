Peter K. Miller Purchases 5,054 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller bought 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. OptiNose Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $758.07 and a PE ratio of -3.42.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/peter-k-miller-buys-5054-shares-of-optinose-inc-optn-stock-updated-updated.html.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.