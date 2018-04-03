At Home (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $1,674,563.00 in Stock

At Home (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 51,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,674,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $419,832.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $169,625.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 7,850 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $243,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $172,902.50.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $425,952.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 9,000 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $297,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 67,600 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $2,215,928.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $421,056.00.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 450,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,940.02, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. At Home has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that At Home will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home in the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of At Home by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home in the fourth quarter worth about $18,264,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on At Home in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on At Home in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of At Home in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

About At Home

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

