Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,228 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. TheStreet lowered Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154,391.06, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

