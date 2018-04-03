Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in IBM (IBM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141,334.78, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IBM to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

