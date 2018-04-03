132,557 Shares in KLX Inc (KLXI) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. KLX makes up 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.26% of KLX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KLX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,552,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,030,000 after acquiring an additional 310,002 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLX by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KLX by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,022,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLXI stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. KLX Inc has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3,605.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.87 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that KLX Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

KLXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded KLX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group raised KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

