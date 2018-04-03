Pier Capital LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,861,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,772 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,112,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 858,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 506,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 540,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 851,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5,000.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $70.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.62 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 22.27%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 21,253 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,434,790.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 235,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,896,647.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 31,171 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $2,091,885.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,863,834.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,000,201. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

