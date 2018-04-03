Pier Capital LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up approximately 1.1% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Rogers worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $17,825,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rogers to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,189.55, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 9.80%. analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $222,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,748.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $164,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,688.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

