Pier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6,532.27, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 800,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/pier-capital-llc-trims-holdings-in-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-updated-updated.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.