Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Holdings AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,012.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $720,587.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $834.60 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

