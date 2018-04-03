PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund (TIPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPZ opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $61.03.

About PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

