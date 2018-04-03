PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 270,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,876. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

In related news, Director Bradford K. Gallagher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $30,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund invests globally in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and related derivative instruments.

