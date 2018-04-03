PIMCO ETF Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34 (HYS)

PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYS opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

